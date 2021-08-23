6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $2,450,000

Sugar Hollow Farm ~ A country manor home, boasting over 7,287 square feet of finished living space with six bedrooms and seven full baths and one-half bath, which has served as an inn since it was constructed in 1995. This residence offers large, spacious rooms, six fireplaces and multiple outdoor living spaces; stone terrace, covered front porch, roof top deck, fire pit. The 70-acre property is complemented by a six-bedroom, three-bath c.1900 vernacular style farm house with over 3,300 square feet and outbuildings. The land has frontage on the coveted Moormans River and rises to 1,200 feet in elevation, with good pasture land and mature woodlands with mountain streams. The Shenandoah National Park is nearby with access to many hiking trails above the Sugar Hollow reservoir.