6 Bedroom Home in Crozet - $1,120,000

Spacious 6 bedroom, 6.5 bath custom home on premium private cul-de-sac lot in desirable Western Albemarle. Main level boasts beautiful hardwood floors, generous sized formal living and dining rooms; spacious family room with fireplace; gourmet island kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances with lots of storage; first floor owners suite with ensuite bath with separate shower and tub. The second level features four spacious bedrooms with private ensuite baths. Terrace level is completely finished with luxury vinyl plank flooring, huge rec room, home theatre, wet bar, bedroom and full bath. Home features spacious deck overlooking fenced private backyard (backs to common area). Convenient to Crozet, Charlottesville and UVA. Quick settlement possible.