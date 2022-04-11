6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $997,890

Nestled in the heart of Belvedere, this former Churchill Homes model is an entertainer's dream! Coffered ceilings, crown moulding, built in bookshelves and architectural beams are found throughout this spacious home which features six bedrooms and four and half baths. Meticulously cared for and updated, recent renovations include a fully outfitted butler's pantry, third floor bar/kitchenette, brand new master bathroom and remodeled carriage house which provides a fabulous guest house, home office or rental income opportunity. Enjoy the many green spaces throughout the Belvedere neighborhood ideally located between the Historic Downtown Mall and the 29 corridor.