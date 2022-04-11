 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $997,890

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $997,890

Nestled in the heart of Belvedere, this former Churchill Homes model is an entertainer's dream! Coffered ceilings, crown moulding, built in bookshelves and architectural beams are found throughout this spacious home which features six bedrooms and four and half baths. Meticulously cared for and updated, recent renovations include a fully outfitted butler's pantry, third floor bar/kitchenette, brand new master bathroom and remodeled carriage house which provides a fabulous guest house, home office or rental income opportunity. Enjoy the many green spaces throughout the Belvedere neighborhood ideally located between the Historic Downtown Mall and the 29 corridor.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert