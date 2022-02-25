6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $989,900

Stunning views and abundant natural light flood this amazing new home in Hyland Park. This is a rare opportunity to purchase an already-started new construction home in this sought after community. This home is absolutely loaded with options from real hardwood floors, upgraded appliances, dual laundry rooms, double kitchen sinks, walk in pantry, MANY additional windows, basement wet bar, two outdoor deck spaces, fully finished walkout basement and much more. Progress photos of home are from 10.20.21. Finished photos are from a similar home - finishes will very from selections shown in these images.