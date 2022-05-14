Open floorplan main level living home with lots of additional living, entertaining, work or rental space. This home features tall 10' ceiling on the main floor with an open kitchen and lots of natural light. The main floor master is just steps away with a convenient planning desk area just inside the front door. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and an enclosed loft space. The finished based features anther bedroom and full bath with mudroom access out to the attached garage. Above the garage is a 1 bedroom apartment that would be a great home office, guest space or rental unit. Similar units in the area rent for $1,300/month.
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $949,000
The judgment found that the Dewberry Group — owner of the unfinished tower — intentionally ignored numerous red flags alerting it to the illegality of its copyright infringement.
State code requires that middle school teachers have no more than 150 students or 25 class periods per week, but many teachers have been teaching more than that.
Bodo's employees are joining the recent wave of unionization campaigns among retail workers.
Mary Ann Hardie will serve in the position starting May 16.
The Board of Supervisors has decided to not appoint people to fill the committee vacancies at and the committee will be disbanded for the time being.
It is time for warring parties at Montpelier to bury the hatchet. But not in each other.
Two houses collapsed into the ocean on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run.
Julie Montross succeeds Chris Eure, who held the position for 10 years.
“Rather than focusing on our students, which is my highest priority at this time, I fear a significant amount of time and resources would be devoted to developing the collective bargaining infrastructure that the General Assembly failed to do."