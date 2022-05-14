6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $949,000

Open floorplan main level living home with lots of additional living, entertaining, work or rental space. This home features tall 10' ceiling on the main floor with an open kitchen and lots of natural light. The main floor master is just steps away with a convenient planning desk area just inside the front door. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and an enclosed loft space. The finished based features anther bedroom and full bath with mudroom access out to the attached garage. Above the garage is a 1 bedroom apartment that would be a great home office, guest space or rental unit. Similar units in the area rent for $1,300/month.