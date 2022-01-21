Rare opportunity for a 1/3 acre in the city walking distance to XI Park and the Downtown Mall. This lot provides a private wooded buffer to the rear and potential for winter views from the front. The oversized city lot also allows for a 2 car garage , off street parking and a walkout basement. The basement comes mostly finished with a rec room and bedroom/ gym space. This is a new custom build, photos are to represent builder quality and options. Finishes and prices will very based on selections. Other floor plans available upon request.
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $918,703
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nearly all employees in the Academic Division have received their first two doses and 85% have provided proof of a booster.
Name is being withheld until family can be notified.
Dr. David Lapides faces up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday to two child pornograpy-related charges.
Another 157 homes and additional commercial properties could be coming to Crozet under a proposed development off of Route 240 and Park Ridge Drive.
His trip went so well that he’s not going to leave.
A Sunday snow storm is predicted to drop between three and six inches of snow with some ice and wind, according to a winter storm warning issu…
Former Virginia guard Kyle Guy signs two-way contract with Miami Heat
As much as six inches predicted across Central Virginia with some ice and gusty winds later this evening.
Richard "Trey" Coe was again granted bond following new charges related to alleged sexual crimes against a minor.
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.