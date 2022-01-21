6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $918,703

Rare opportunity for a 1/3 acre in the city walking distance to XI Park and the Downtown Mall. This lot provides a private wooded buffer to the rear and potential for winter views from the front. The oversized city lot also allows for a 2 car garage , off street parking and a walkout basement. The basement comes mostly finished with a rec room and bedroom/ gym space. This is a new custom build, photos are to represent builder quality and options. Finishes and prices will very based on selections. Other floor plans available upon request.