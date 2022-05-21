 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $915,000

New pre-sale in the sought after city neighborhood of Lochlyn Hill! Elegant. Unique. Custom built home designed and built for your lifestyle and needs. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless KitchenAid appliances and walk in pantry! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway.

