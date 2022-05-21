New pre-sale in the sought after city neighborhood of Lochlyn Hill! Elegant. Unique. Custom built home designed and built for your lifestyle and needs. Respected local builder who offers great attention to detail and thoughtfully designed living spaces with high end finishes throughout. Standard features include 2" x 6" exterior walls, Pella windows, open concept home with high ceilings, sunlit rooms, and fabulous kitchens with quartz counters, beautiful cabinetry, stainless KitchenAid appliances and walk in pantry! Community to include greenway park and trails along Meadowcreek. Walkable to schools and City's greenway.
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $915,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation said on social media that the wreck involved a box truck.
Justin Michael Tilghman, 36 died at the crash scene at U.S. 29/Seminole Trail and Greenbrier Drive.
“I think with the group we have coming back, we could do something special.”
Charlottesville has not yet been rezoned, but a big national developer, together with their Charlottesville architect, has been confidently ci…
Shooter's writing espouses a white supremacist theory echoed in shouts heard on Charlottesville streets in August 2017.
The solar farm would take up approximately 650 acres off Secretarys Road.
awrabel@dailyprogress.com (434) 978-7261
Authorities say multiple people have been shot at a church in Southern California and a flea market in Houston.
Police said Bryan Daniel Warrick, 34, and a juvenile passenger, were killed when their car turned from southbound U.S. 29 onto eastbound Interstate 64 and was struck by a box truck headed northbound.