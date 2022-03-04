6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $895,000

Prime location, just moments from UVA & downtown, this well designed Church Hill built Arts & Crafts style home offers a wonderful balance of location, style and space. Immaculately maintained with countless sophisticated finishes and trim detail. This floor-plan provides a perfect blend of open living and space to relax and unwind. The ultimate chef’s kitchen is open to the family room & is highlighted by the stone fireplace and offers access to the large deck. The main level also features a large dining room, office, half bath & mud room. The second level has three generously sized bedroom suites including the master suite with private bath and two walk-in closets. The third floor has two large bedrooms with custom built-ins and a large full bath. You will enjoy the huge terrace level as it boasts a large recreation room with brick fireplace, a sixth bedroom suite & lots of storage space with shelving. Terrace level opens up to the private back yard with plenty of space for play, outdoor living or gardening. Situated on a quiet street in the charming Village Place neighborhood within walking or biking distance to UVA, close to public transportation, and just minutes to shopping and dining at 5th Street Station and Wegmans.