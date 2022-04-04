6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $720,000

The elegant Marshall floor plan on one of the most desirable lots in Forest Lakes in the Springridge neighborhood. This spacious home has all the right rooms for all your needs. You'll find a well appointed home with 5+ generously sized bedrooms, including 2 en-suite secondary bedrooms, a main level study with french doors, and a proper dining room, living room and family room with a cozy gas fireplace. You'll enjoy the hardwood floors throughout the top two levels and two private rooms in the basement, perfect for private office/study rooms. The deck looks over one of the larger back yards and leads to one of the many neighborhood trails. This home ideally sits on the charming tree lined streets, sidewalks and pocket parks. The neighborhood enjoys pools, a fitness center, tennis courts, sports fields and lake. Close to 29, Hollymead Town Center, NGIC/DIA & Research Park.