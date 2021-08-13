See this beauty in Still Meadow! Spacious 6 bedroom, 5 full bathroom home is a must see! Gorgeous hardwood floors, modern kitchen, beautiful sunroom, this house will WOW you! Wait until you see the mater bathroom! Another potential bedroom/office on the first floor. Attached, 2-car garage AND another detached 2-car garage w/ full workshop underneath. Basement is mostly finished with sink/cabinets for entertaining w/ a full walkout. This will NOT last long!
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $710,000
The 41-year-old was a co-founder of the Whitest Kids U Know, a sketch comedy group.
Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.
A Greene County woman, who was arrested and charged last weekend in connection to a possible sex crime against a family member, was in Greene …
Chandler interrupted the court proceedings, loudly saying “I’m famous on the internet.”
“You can rest assured that the vaccine works tremendously well to keep you from having to go to the hospital, but you can spread it to others even if you don’t know you have it. That’s why it behooves us to mask when we’re indoors and avoid crowds.”
Several other people have spoken out against the policy, saying that it would violate the rights of parents, among other concerns.
A Barboursville man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 life sentences for raping a minor across a month and a half in 2019.
“I think it was a mistake that [criminal] cases weren’t brought, and I think that it would have made a difference to folks to see that the commonwealth took a position that this kind of criminal activity is not to be tolerated in our borders.”
Many of those injured in the Aug. 12, 2017, car attack are still in need of help as they cope with life-altering injuries and trauma from the events.
The monuments of Confederate generals that led to division, riots and ultimately death four years ago have come down, but many say Charlottesville still struggles with recognizing historic injustices.