Dramatic price reduction! Sellers have home inspection information identifying 4 areas of repair recommendations which total approximately $35k. The price reduction more than covers that; therefore home is sold “as is”. Elevated Park-like property on almost 5 Acres on the South slope of Carter's Mountain. Main Home features 5 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths. Detached Cottage has 1.5 Bathrooms, Full Kitchen w/ laundry room, Sun Room with Mountain views & a fenced vegetable garden. Enjoy your In-Ground Pool, Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Flooring, Built In Book cases; and Tons of Storage & Character. Private Wooded Views adjacent to UVA Preservation Land. Animals Welcome! Direct TV & Century Link Internet. This is a MUST SEE!
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Mark H. Dean is accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients in May 2017.
Dr. Mark H. Dean now faces a maximum prison sentence of life, per guidelines.
The far-right vlogger agreed to pay plaintiff Brennan Gilmore $50,000 and retract two articles.
A soldier from Charlottesville died Wednesday morning in a helicopter crash at Fort Stewart in Georgia.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Anderson Street at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday following a report that an adult male had been shot.
The bulk of Wednesday’s hearing in Albemarle County Circuit Court centered around the accuser as she tearfully recounted her experiences and attempted to fend off accusations of inconsistent statements from the defense.
University of Virginia students’ vote to ditch a long tradition of immediate expulsion for violators of its Honor Code is a change supporters …
Mary Elliott, of Buckingham County, beat odds of one to 749,398 and then added a few odds of her own.
The new owners of Misty Mountain Camp Resort near Crozet want to add more campsites to the property along U.S. 250, but some neighbors are con…
Schools in the Charlottesville area are sending students home early Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves into the area that could bring se…