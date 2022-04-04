6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $699,999

Dramatic price reduction! Sellers have home inspection information identifying 4 areas of repair recommendations which total approximately $35k. The price reduction more than covers that; therefore home is sold “as is”. Elevated Park-like property on almost 5 Acres on the South slope of Carter's Mountain. Main Home features 5 Bedrooms 3 Full Baths. Detached Cottage has 1.5 Bathrooms, Full Kitchen w/ laundry room, Sun Room with Mountain views & a fenced vegetable garden. Enjoy your In-Ground Pool, Updated Kitchen & Baths, Hardwood Flooring, Built In Book cases; and Tons of Storage & Character. Private Wooded Views adjacent to UVA Preservation Land. Animals Welcome! Direct TV & Century Link Internet. This is a MUST SEE!