6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $695,000

See this beauty in Still Meadow! Spacious 6 bedroom, 5 full bathroom home is a must see! Gorgeous hardwood floors, modern kitchen, beautiful sunroom, this house will WOW you! Wait until you see the mater bathroom! Another potential bedroom/office on the first floor. Attached, 2-car garage AND another detached 2-car garage w/ full workshop underneath. Basement is mostly finished with sink/cabinets for entertaining w/ a full walkout. This will NOT last long!