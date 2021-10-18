 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $659,275

NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR SUMMER MOVE-IN. Brand new 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home with 2-car garage and huge finished basement. This Hudson features two separate private home office rooms on the main floor, PLUS four large bedrooms upstairs, including an oversized owner’s suite with private bath and two walk-in closets. A private guest suite in the basement. Plus, an open gourmet kitchen with large island, white linen cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances, oak stairs, luxury vinyl plank flooring, gas fireplace & expansive great room. Located in the final section of Riverwood featuring wooded mountain views, just a short walk away from the new community park & steps from the walking trail to the Rivanna River. Tested, inspected and HERS® scored by a 3rd party energy consultant. Receive $4,000 toward closing costs for a limited time!*

