This neat and unique corner lot is special! Front entrance up the stone then brick stairs to the living room which has mountain views out the picture window. Around Rives is the back entrance off the deck into the kitchen as well as paved driveway, gravel pad, fenced yard and garage which has a half bath and electric. The main floor is hard wood and includes 2 bedrooms, the master has two closets, one a walk-in. The terrace level includes 4 more bedrooms as well as a bonus room with double French doors leading to the patio and side yard. one wood burning fireplace on each floor. Gas on Demand water heater! Property is Zoned R2 so garage can be converted to ADU