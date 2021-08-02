6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $550,000

Less than 4 years new! This beautiful energy star 6 bedroom home in desirable Forest Lakes neighborhood in Albemarle County is in excellent condition and ready for new owners. This popular floorplan boasts formal living room (or dining room) with hardwood floors, spacious family room, gourmet eat-in island kitchen with morning room, pantry and mud room. Second level features spacious master suite with large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom; 3 additional large bedrooms, laundry room and full bath. Attic level is finished with den, bedroom and another full bathroom. Terrace level is finished with rec room, home office space, bedroom and a 4th full bathroom. Low maintenance private deck, 2 car garage. Convenient to NGIC, Hollymead Town Center,schools, restaurants, new WAWA and Charlottesville.