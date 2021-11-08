Move-in ready Cape Cod in Belmont with off-street parking and potential income-producing 2 bedroom apartment! Solid brick home is just a few blocks from Hinton St restaurants, downtown mall, and Ix Art Park. Enjoy the entire home or turn the basement into a 2 bedroom apartment easily with the addition of a refrigerator and oven in the kitchenette. The basement has a separate entrance, separate laundry, and dedicated parking space off the alley. There's another parking space in the front of the home. Each floor in the house has two bedrooms and full baths, with ample storage space. The entire interior and exterior trim are freshly painted and the hardwood floors were just refinished throughout. Hot water heater and washer/dryer are new within 5 years. Entertain at home with plenty of outdoor living on the covered side patio, covered rear patio, and large backyard or take a short neighborhood stroll to a number of excellent restaurants and breweries!
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $450,000
