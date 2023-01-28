6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $4,975,000

Sited beautifully amongst massive oak trees, this dazzling home enjoys incredible views of rolling hills & the mountains beyond, to the front and rear of the residence. The centerpiece of the interiors is a great room that soars to 31 feet with walls of glass to take in the views. Other ceilings are 10-11ft. Dramatic stone & tile selections throughout. 1st floor master plus an additional bedroom suite that doubles as a home office. 3 bedroom suites up and guest suite in the basement. A large, covered rear porch is ideal for entertaining next to the horizon pool. Features incl' wide plank oak flooring on all 3 floors, geothermal HVAC, home gym, and butler's pantry. Comprised of two 21 acre parcels, one of which fronts on Red Hill Rd, the property enjoys 2 entrances & can be subdivided. Below the house is a large, multi-purpose barn with half bath, devoted septic. Horse friendly land! Lovely, bold creek traverses the property. 15 gallon per minute well. Fiber optic internet. Spring '23 completion