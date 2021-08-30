 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $4,950,000

Exceptional 1954 Milton Grigg 8-BR residence carefully sited on over 2.5 manicured acres. Beautifully maintained the original brick home has been enlarged creating an elegant yet livable floor plan with open living and entertaining spaces, kitchen, and master suite on the main level. Pool, 2-story pool house, and 3-bay garage with fully equipped 1-BR apartment above. Fronting the 17th fairway in Farmington, this property offers a quality-built home, gorgeous setting, and prime location only minutes to UVA and Downtown.

