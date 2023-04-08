Rare custom build opportunity in Western Albemarle with 270 degree mountain views and a private setting. Build your dream home on this rural lot with no HOA. This unique property features a nearly level and elevated building site that is optimal to take in the beautiful views overlooking a private pond. The back of the property borders Dollins Creek and open bottom land with beautiful rock outcroppings. Surrounded by other new custom homes on large rural lots in this fabulous enclave is an opportunity that doesn't come along often. Fiber optic internet is available.
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $2,515,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
A Greene County man learned last Monday that trafficking fentanyl meant that he was getting a 20-year prison sentence. But one Greene County m…
By the end of 2023, the University of Virginia will spend $7 million paying its top 10 earners.
Albemarle County police were searching the Greenwood area late into the evening Thursday for a man they described as mentally unstable and car…
Less than three months after the beleaguered business that owns and operates the Brasserie Saison restaurant said it planned to expand its ope…