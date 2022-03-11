6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,650,000

Rockbrook Manor is a custom built Investment & Conference Destination; just minutes to UVA. Large Group Accomodations w Gourmet Kitchen open to the two story great room; full wall of windows & custom stone fireplace. Guests can gather inside & out; with a large 16 seat sunroom dining area overlooking the private yard. The basement features the 2nd kitchen; guest suite as well as the game room with arcade, billiards & air hockey. There is a full size conference room with wet bar and full meeting capabilities. The house is impressive enough; but let's not forget the 1 bed 1 bath apartment with private entry and additional income producing opportunities. Must see to appreciate!