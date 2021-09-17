 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,595,000

Luxurious new construction in the heart of downtown Belmont, a 1/2 block stroll to many of Cville's top restaurants & shops. Draped in natural light, this home invites you in to experience its remarkable openness, clean-lined minimalist architecture, white oak floors, site-built white oak & glass stair banisters, 2-sided FP, corner windows & skylights, beautifully appointed kitchen (Sub-Zero, Wolf, Quartz) & bathrooms, rooms & spaces for every need. A separate, terrace-level accessory apartment is ideal for guests or income producing opportunities. Efficiently planned & well-constructed, the design incorporates leading-edge building science strategies to produce a healthy, enduring & environmentally-responsible structure. Designed & built by Steve Nicholson Construction in collaboration w/ Small House Design.

