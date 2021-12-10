6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,350,000

Immaculately maintained with all the upgrades and custom work, this gorgeous, white, brick home offers total luxury within minutes of UVA Hosp, Martha Jeff, Downtown, and I-64. With mountain views and tucked back in a private spot, this home has a Main Floor Master with a walk-in closet that you will swoon over, a Victoria Albert tub and custom mirrors, Extra large walk-in shower with double thick glass. 4-car Garage, Gourmet Kitchen, quartz countertops, with open floor plan to a family room with a wood burning Fireplace, 9ft ceilings, 5 bed, 4 bath, and fully finished Basement with office. A lovely outdoor patio space connects to a backyard which could be used for a number of activities. This gorgeous property offers privacy and luxury within minutes of everything.