This stunning Whittington home, on 1.23 privately situated acres, is conveniently located just 12 minutes from UVA hospital and C’ville’s Downtown Mall, and less than 10 minutes from shopping, movie theater, restaurants and I64. Chef’s dream kitchen, features an island, quartz countertops, Electrolux appliances, walk-in pantry, pull-out cabinet drawers, custom lighting, and opens to a generous screen porch that leads to the pool area, for indoor/outdoor entertaining! Open concept first floor features 9’ ceilings, a two-sided fireplace, a bedroom with ensuite, a grand dining room, a light-filled office w/ French glass doors, a powder room, a butler’s pantry and a mudroom. 2nd floor, regal primary suite, w/sitting area, spacious ensuite w/separate vanities, oversized glass shower, soaking tub and a magnificent walk-in closet/dressing room awaits. Three additional bedrooms (one w/ensuite, and two w/a Jack & Jill bath), a sitting area and the laundry room complete the second floor! The basement features a sixth bedroom, rec room, wet bar, and full bath with access to the back yard. Enjoy a luxury vacation everyday in this Energy efficient, Pearl Certified home, w/tankless water heater and solar panels! Open House Sat&Sun 1-3 pm.