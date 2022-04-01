6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,200,000

WELCOME HOME! That's how you'll feel the moment you open your front door. You're HOME. Better than new, extraordinary home with mountain views to brag about. So much space, so much comfort. Come on in & make yourself at HOME in front of the 2 sided fireplace. Inviting & welcoming open floor plan the entire family will appreciate. Light & bright. The perfect home for entertaining & impressing large groups as well as intimate gatherings around the fire pit in the fully fenced rear yard. Full solar package, gourmet Kitchen w/huge walk-in Pantry & Gas Cooking offers effortless entertaining. Butlers pantry w/Beverage Fridge. First floor alternate Master BR w/bath & 2nd floor scrumptious Master Suite that you'll never want to leave. And wait until you see the closet! 6th BR w/private bath, Billiards/Exercise & Game Room & 2nd wet bar on the Terrace Level that opens to the wooded yard that's meant for exploring & relaxing. Need storage? There are 2 separate storage areas for your treasures, too. Enjoy the country-like setting with the ease of being only minutes from everyday conveniences & all the City of C'ville has to offer. Screened porch & 4 car garage complete the package. See it today!