6 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,100,000

This like-new home with exceptional finishes is located in the desirable Hyland Ridge neighborhood close to Pantops, MJH, Darden Towe Park and more! Perfectly nestled on almost a half acre lot with a flexible floor plan featuring hardwood floors throughout the main level to include a first floor bedroom with an attached bath, home office, mudroom off of the 2-car garage, dining room leading to the butler's pantry and into the open kitchen and family room with an oversized island, stainless appliances, bright breakfast nook and a gas fireplace. The second level boasts an oversized master bedroom and a luxurious bathroom with 2 vanities, separate shower and a soaking tub. Access to the laundry room from the master walk-in closet or the hallway. Bonus room over the garage can be used for many purposes. The additional 3 bedrooms upstairs all feature their own private, attached bathrooms. The walk-out finished basement offers a rec room, bedroom, full bath and several unfinished rooms for storage or expansion. Enjoy relaxing on the covered front porch, back deck or rear patio!