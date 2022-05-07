Quietly tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in Spring Creek, this immaculate ONE-LEVEL LIVING home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a large STUDY, light-filled DINING ROOM & laundry all generously situated on the 2300sf main level. A 3-car garage with epoxy floor & attic access above make this an ideal home for those looking to downsize without compromising space. The 2200+sf walkout terrace level lives like a second home with its own great room, two bedrooms, a full bath, an exercise room & new home theatre for entertaining. Over 70k in recent improvements including new baths, the addition of a 5th BR, office & Control 4 home theatre system. Arguably one of the best homesites in Spring Creek, backing to woods with an impeccably maintained lawn (zoned irrigation) and landscaping. Spring Creek features top-ranked golf, 24-hour gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis & miles of walking trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville & 40 to Short Pump.
5 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $699,000
The case is about the legacy of Yeardley Love, attorney Kevin Biniazan said, and how her mother and her sister suffered as a result of Huguely’s actions.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters made it to the scene.
Approximately 10,000 attendees, less than half of prior years, gathered along and around the racecourse.
The crash closed Rio Road for several hours.
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
Home to dozens of Black families and the ‘Black downtown’ for almost a century, Vinegar Hill was razed in 1964 as part of the city’s urban renewal efforts.
Virginia is upgrading its running back depth with a transfer from within the Atlantic Coast Conference.
A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love's sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren't awarded.
Liberty University prides itself on its moral code of conduct. Among other things, the code bans students from having sex “outside of a biblic…