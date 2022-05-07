 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $699,000

Quietly tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac in Spring Creek, this immaculate ONE-LEVEL LIVING home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths plus a large STUDY, light-filled DINING ROOM & laundry all generously situated on the 2300sf main level. A 3-car garage with epoxy floor & attic access above make this an ideal home for those looking to downsize without compromising space. The 2200+sf walkout terrace level lives like a second home with its own great room, two bedrooms, a full bath, an exercise room & new home theatre for entertaining. Over 70k in recent improvements including new baths, the addition of a 5th BR, office & Control 4 home theatre system. Arguably one of the best homesites in Spring Creek, backing to woods with an impeccably maintained lawn (zoned irrigation) and landscaping. Spring Creek features top-ranked golf, 24-hour gated security, clubhouse w/bar & restaurant, sports club with a pool, fitness center, tennis & miles of walking trails. Only 15 minutes to Charlottesville & 40 to Short Pump.

