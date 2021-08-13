 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $559,000

Don't miss out on this immaculate brick home with beautiful upgrades throughout in sought after community of Spring Creek on half acre estate lot! This is the perfect place to call home with golf course, pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, walking trails and club house to enjoy. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, eat in kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout lower level with tons of natural sunlight. Master bathroom renovated with beautiful standing glass shower and granite. Home located 15 minutes from Charlottesville 35 minutes to short pump.

