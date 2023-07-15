Welcome to your dream home in Spring Creek, a gated community w/ a top-ranking golf course & numerous amenities. This stunning 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home features American Oak hardwood floors & crown molding in the main areas. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island, gas stove, quartz counters, & plenty of cabinet space & masterfully flows into the family area w/ gas logs & the dining room. Completing the 1st floor is an office, half bath & laundry room. The primary suite offers a walk-in closet & an ensuite w/ tiled flooring & shower. Enjoy the partial view of the golf course from the front bdrm windows. Unwind on the back deck anytime w/ the shade of the awning or relax on the covered porch. The lower level features a rec rm, a flex rm, full bath, & utility/storage rm. The side yards each have their own fenced area & one side even has a patio w/ privacy screens. Inside the garage, there is an electric car receptacle & a generator connection for the home. The entire yard is perfectly landscaped. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this beautiful home a minute from shopping & dining & an easy commute to Richmond, Charlottesville or surrounding areas with I-64 less than 2 miles away.