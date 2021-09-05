5 Bedroom Home in Troy - $825,000

LExquisite Custom 5 bed 4.5 bath home boosting over 7400 sq ft is nestled on a 5.499 acre lot within minutes of Zions Cross roads, I64 and Spring Creek. 10 Mins to Pantops, 30 mins to short pump. No worries about high speed internet-this home has it: for those schooling and working from home. There are 3 finished levels for everyone's enjoyment. Open floor plan with a commercial kitchen for the chef in you. Entertain in the massive great room with a ceiling to floor fireplace. Master Suite with his and hers closets, walk in shower with body sprays, jetted tub. Wake up in the morning and have a cup of coffee in the adjoining sitting area with its own fireplace. Or go to the terrace level family room with a full kitchen/bar. Enjoy your favorite movies in the Media room. Exercise to your "tunes via the surround sound " in your private exercise room. Attached 3 car garage. New HVAC, new commercial Refrigerator. Pictures just cant capture how Magnificent this home is. It is a must see, you will not be disappointed. Call Today to schedule your viewing appointment.