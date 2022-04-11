Welcome to Octonia Highlands! Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the beautiful South River Valley where nature and community are a lifestyle. Now offering quality built and upgraded designed homes for every style of living. Offering 5 models to choose from with abilities to customize or you can choose a home site to build your perfect custom home. Come out and see why Octonia Highlands is more than a neighborhood. More convenient than you may think! Less than 5 minutes to the quaint town of Stanardsville and schools, less than 25 minutes to Northern Charlottesville. The Bethel Model shown, photos similar. - lot premiums may apply.
5 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $619,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major roster rebuild going into the offseason.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Sam Brunelle is coming home.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Federal grant could get the planning process rolling.