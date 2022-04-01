5 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $540,000

Views! Views! Views! Cape Cod on the lake! Save gas this spring and summer and enjoy the amenities this waterfront home has to offer: in-ground pool, hot tub, canoeing on the lake, 3 car garage, 1st floor master, great room with wood stove. The back deck overlooks the pool, hot tub and lake. Above the garage is the family room, bed and bath and much more. Total beds are 5 with 3.5 baths. Interior newly painted and new carpet throughout all bedrooms. Just 25 minutes to Charlottesville, NCIG and airport.