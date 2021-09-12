5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $848,750

AMAZING GATED COUNTRY ESTATE, located on 20 fenced acres, featuring a whole house generator, large swimming pool, three stall stable and sand arena, with fenced pastures, plenty of hydrants, great drainage (no standing water). Home offers 5 bedrooms plus full apartment in the walk-out basement and is perfect for a large family that loves to entertain.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker says she is tired of battling racism in Charlottesville. Her decision comes on the heels of the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney.
“Michael [Payne] couldn't bring himself to defend a Black [woman]. Sena [Magill], blindly following whiteness as she has done since January 1, 2020. Heather [Hill] and Lloyd [Snook] have been consistent advocates of white is right, white power and the power of whiteness,” Walker wrote.
While Mayor Nikuyah Walker apologized for the firing of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, no one else on Council was willing to discuss the termination, even as frustrated citizens demanded answers.
Albemarle County is hoping will help address longstanding concerns about traffic in the corridor.
RICHMOND — A Northern Virginia sheriff is warning that counterfeit pills have led to two overdoses.
According to the complaint, the VOF alleges that a property owner along U.S. 29 in the Red Hill area built a house that exceeds easement restrictions on dwelling size by nearly three times.
Jenny Koch, project manager with Cville Plans Together, said the team received more than 2,300 comments on the proposed map.
Four years after his death, the dream of 5-year-old Bennett Charles McClurken-Gibney, whose inherited disease put him in a wheelchair for much of his short life, is closer to coming true.
“We need a board that the people can come to when they’ve been done wrong by the police. We don’t need a board that’s going to include the police.”
Ten former Virginia football players are on NFL 53-man rosters ahead of the season opener on Thursday night.