5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $848,750

AMAZING GATED COUNTRY ESTATE, located on 20 fenced acres, featuring a whole house generator, large swimming pool, three stall stable and sand arena, with fenced pastures, plenty of hydrants, great drainage (no standing water). Home offers 5 bedrooms plus full apartment in the walk-out basement and is perfect for a large family that loves to entertain.

