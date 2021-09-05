5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $650,000

Country living with a neighborhood feel! Enjoy plenty of space on 5 ac. including a 40x60 METAL STORAGE BUILDING w/ two 12 foot garage doors & 800 sqft of finished space. The main level of this gorgeous home features hardwoods throughout, master suite w/ walk-in closet, formal dining room, open plan living room with gas fireplace, stunning kitchen w/ breakfast nook, granite countertops, center island, pantry, Bertazzoni dual fuel range, SS appliances & convenient laundry. Upstairs you will find ample space to spread out in 3 bedrooms w/ generous closets, large open rec/den area, dual vanity bath, & a recently finished bonus/bedroom over the garage. Enjoy pastoral views from your front porch or relax outback on the private custom patio w/ built in fire-pit. The versatile storage building, hidden just behind the trees, has electricity & enough space to store 2 RV's or anything else your heart desires. Finished space could be an office or bonus room & includes rough-ins for a bath. This unique property is just minutes from Historic Scottsville's grocery store, brewery, restaurants & the James River. 25 minutes to Charlottesville or Zions Crossroads. CenturyLink Internet available. Attached oversized garage, foam-backed siding.