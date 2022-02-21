 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $475,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $475,000

Enter into this freshly painted and meticulously maintained 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial home on 2.79 scenic acres to experience a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, spacious PRIMARY SUITE with large WALK-IN CLOSET and ensuite PRIMARY BATH with JETTED TUB, and bright WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with newly refinished kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, CORIAN countertops, and wine bar! Dine with family in the bright FORMAL DINING ROOM, watch the sun set off the breezy SCREENED-IN BACK PORCH, and spend time with friends around the FIRE PIT on the CUSTOM BACK PATIO! Enjoy NO HOA and being located just 10 minutes from historic downtown Scottsville, 25 minutes from Charlottesville, and 20 minutes from Zion Crossroads!

