Enter into this freshly painted and meticulously maintained 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom colonial home on 2.79 scenic acres to experience a FIRST FLOOR HOME OFFICE, spacious PRIMARY SUITE with large WALK-IN CLOSET and ensuite PRIMARY BATH with JETTED TUB, and bright WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with newly refinished kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, CORIAN countertops, and wine bar! Dine with family in the bright FORMAL DINING ROOM, watch the sun set off the breezy SCREENED-IN BACK PORCH, and spend time with friends around the FIRE PIT on the CUSTOM BACK PATIO! Enjoy NO HOA and being located just 10 minutes from historic downtown Scottsville, 25 minutes from Charlottesville, and 20 minutes from Zion Crossroads!
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $475,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t…
A state law prohibits statewide officials from accepting campaign donations during a regular General Assembly session, but Attorney General Jason Miyares reported receiving four large donations on Monday.
In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”
So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members.
James Elliott Fitch had been set to begin a three-day trail on Feb. 16, but the case was again delayed after he requested a new attorney.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
“Why is this being allowed?”
Per the release, the county police believe it to be an isolated incident with no known connection between the suspect and the vehicle’s owner.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech.