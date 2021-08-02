 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $450,000

Beautiful location surrounded by woods and a large grassy lawn. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Well maintained 2-story colonial with 4 - 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. First floor features great entertaining spaces with crown molding, hardwood floors, carpet in family room, large hangout kitchen area with island. Move the entertaining outside with a screened in porch, back deck and amazing level yard spaces.

