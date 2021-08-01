5 Bedroom Home in Scottsville - $350,000

This 1920's Scottsville farmhouse has amazing charm and character! From the first view of the front porch made with locally sourced materials to the full 7.9 acres, you may never want to leave! In between the two you'll find three living areas (one with a wood stove!), 5 bedrooms, and a large kitchen that was added on in 1981. This property is ready to be your rural haven and farmstead. With 7.9 acres you could bring your horses, goats, chicken, pigs and more! There are two outbuildings, one with three stalls and a tack room waiting for you. Don't forget all that the River Town of Scottsville has to offer just 5 minutes away! And then Cville only 18 miles up the road! All that's left is for you to make this home yours!