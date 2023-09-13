Former house of noted local architect Floyd E. Johnson, the Miller's House has been restored and graciously, lovingly and attractively added to in order to accommodate the needs of both the Johnson family and the current owners. On the banks of Totier Creek, which runs through the property, the house was originally the home of the miller of Dyers Mill. Today, the beautifully and thoughtfully renovated and expanded home is a delightful 5 bedroom, 3 full and 2 half bath home graced by tall ceilings, cozy rooms, numerous fireplaces and modern-day kitchen and baths. Additional amenities include fiber internet, geothermal hvac, soapstone floors, copper roof, and wormy chestnut in the home office. Guest house, 2-bay garage, pool, equipment shed plus 130 acres of open and wooded land. Don't miss this gem!