5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $699,900

Cottage Style home in Vista View. The Rehoboth Floor Plan offers views the Blue Ridge Mountains, 1st floor master, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, family room with gas fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, additional 2 beds and bath upstairs, unfinished basement plumbed for additional bath, sideload 2 car garage. Less than 30 minutes to Downtown Charlottesville or 35 minutes to Culpeper.

