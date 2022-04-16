 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $699,900

Cottage Style home in Vista View. To be built, the Rehoboth Floor Plan offers views the Blue Ridge Mountains, 1st floor master, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, family room with gas fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, additional 2 beds and bath upstairs, unfinished basement plumbed for additional bath, sideload 2 car garage. Less than 30 minutes to Downtown Charlottesville or 35 minutes to Culpeper.

