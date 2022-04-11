5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $677,900

Cottage Style home in Vista View. To be built, the Bethel Floor Plan offers views the Blue Ridge Mountains, 1st floor master, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, family room with gas fireplace, 9 ft ceilings, additional 2 beds and bath upstairs, unfinished basement plumbed for additional bath, sideload 2 car garage. Not too late to add your personal touches. Photos similar to new floor plan. Less than 30 minutes to Downtown Charlottesville or 35 minutes to Culpeper.