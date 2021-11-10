Located just 1 mile north of the Albemarle line, this stunning home is convenient to Route 29 and NGIC. Set on a .68 acre lot with gorgeous pond, mountain, and sunset views, you’re sure to fall in love with this perfect location. This 5 bedroom 4 bath home features many custom upgrades, including a coffered ceiling in the formal dining room, beautiful custom staircase, sound proofed theater room with 7.1 surround sound, brand new premium composite wood deck, and other high end touches throughout. You’ll love all the oversized bedrooms which include walk in closets. The master suite features a custom designed closet system, large garden tub and tiled shower. This home also provides great storage including over 500 square feet of unfinished basement storage space, 3 coat closets, 4 linen closets, and a huge laundry room with cabinets throughout. The yard is fully fenced and features beautiful raised garden beds, new shed, fire pit and hot tub which conveys with the house. This property is one of a kind - make it your forever home now. Open house Tuesday Nov 9th 1-4pm
5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Marc Woolley, who will be Charlottesville’s interim city manager for a $205,000 yearly salary, spent part of a special meeting of City Council…
In an email, which followed James A. Fields’ 2018 first-degree murder conviction in Charlottesville Circuit Court, Michael Hill wrote that "There is no justice for the white man in these damnable Jew-run courts.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about mail delivery in the Charlottesville area, after the U.S. postal service told hi…
Virginia football coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday he’s “planning” to have star quarterback Brennan Armstrong available Saturday night against No. 7 Notre Dame, though he declined to share much about his status.
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
In the years since the UTR rally, Richard Spencer’s influence has dissipated significantly and his well of financial resources has apparently shrank to such a degree that he is unable to afford legal counsel, leading to him representing himself.
“Everything’s right in front of us. We control our own destiny. It kind of feels like the 2019 season. It’s very reminiscent of that.”
An Orange man is in police custody in connection with a fatal shooting early on Halloween morning at a residence a few miles south of the Town…
More than 40 registered nurses are among 173 employees not in compliance with an August mandate to vaccinate by Nov. 1.
Anti-Semitism and its ties to white nationalism and the Unite the Right rally was the focus of Wednesday’s hearing, even as some defendants at…