5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $629,900

Located just 1 mile north of the Albemarle line, this stunning home is convenient to Route 29 and NGIC. Set on a .68 acre lot with gorgeous pond, mountain, and sunset views, you’re sure to fall in love with this perfect location. This 5 bedroom 4 bath home features many custom upgrades, including a coffered ceiling in the formal dining room, beautiful custom staircase, sound proofed theater room with 7.1 surround sound, brand new premium composite wood deck, and other high end touches throughout. You’ll love all the oversized bedrooms which include walk in closets. The master suite features a custom designed closet system, large garden tub and tiled shower. This home also provides great storage including over 500 square feet of unfinished basement storage space, 3 coat closets, 4 linen closets, and a huge laundry room with cabinets throughout. The yard is fully fenced and features beautiful raised garden beds, new shed, fire pit and hot tub which conveys with the house. This property is one of a kind - make it your forever home now. Open house Tuesday Nov 9th 1-4pm