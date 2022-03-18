 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,900

OPEN HOUSE 3/19 12pm-3pm Extended family? This is the home you’ve been waiting for! Home has many features including, finished in-law suite. The grand stairs lead to stunning front wrap-around porch. Ideal spot to see hundreds of spring bulbs bloom in your front yard. Inside, spacious rooms include; formal dining & living, huge family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor, granite countertops, pantry, island & gleaming stainless appliances. Sizeable 1st floor laundry room has shelving, linen closet & fits full sized washer/dryer. 2nd floor offers a substantial sized master suite with walk-in closet, master bath with jetted tub, shower, double vanity. 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath with linen closet in hall complete the upstairs. The In-Law Suite is top notch! Open floorplan with efficiency style eat-in kitchen, large walk-in closet with laundry hook-up, huge bedroom, living room & French doors leading to outside breezeway connecting to the detached garage. The in-law suite has it's own entrance from the outside, making it great for supplemental income potential! Nearly 1 acre, nicely land & hardscaped, sidewalks around property, private back yard & plenty of parking! No HOA - Turn key!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

Madison woman sentenced to 12 years

A Madison County woman will spend 12 years in prison for perpetrating robust publishing and real estate fraud schemes in which she stole more than $1.6 million.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert