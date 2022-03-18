5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,900

OPEN HOUSE 3/19 12pm-3pm Extended family? This is the home you’ve been waiting for! Home has many features including, finished in-law suite. The grand stairs lead to stunning front wrap-around porch. Ideal spot to see hundreds of spring bulbs bloom in your front yard. Inside, spacious rooms include; formal dining & living, huge family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen has ceramic tile floor, granite countertops, pantry, island & gleaming stainless appliances. Sizeable 1st floor laundry room has shelving, linen closet & fits full sized washer/dryer. 2nd floor offers a substantial sized master suite with walk-in closet, master bath with jetted tub, shower, double vanity. 3 additional bedrooms and a 2nd full bath with linen closet in hall complete the upstairs. The In-Law Suite is top notch! Open floorplan with efficiency style eat-in kitchen, large walk-in closet with laundry hook-up, huge bedroom, living room & French doors leading to outside breezeway connecting to the detached garage. The in-law suite has it's own entrance from the outside, making it great for supplemental income potential! Nearly 1 acre, nicely land & hardscaped, sidewalks around property, private back yard & plenty of parking! No HOA - Turn key!