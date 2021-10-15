5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $549,000

Stunning home in Willow Creek offered by original owners! Exceptionally appointed and maintained, the home is nestled in a park-like setting backing to woods & set above the road on cul de sac lot. Hardwoods throughout the main level! Open concept floor plan anchored by a central great room w/ soaring 2-story ceiling and gas log fireplace. A cozy breakfast nook steps out to lovely screen porch overlooking gardens and woods. Amply-sized first floor owner's suite includes tray ceiling, hardwoods, a lovely view of woods and luxury bath w/ jetted tub. Main level also includes a home office and sunny DR. Upstairs find a full bath, four roomy bedrooms, one w/ ensuite half bath. Terrace level partially finished in 2021 w/ popular LVP flooring and access via patio doors to shady covered patio. Just 10 minutes to NGIC or UVA Research Park, 12 minutes to airport and 20 to Early Mountain Winery! Comfort, quality & convenience!