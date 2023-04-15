OPEN HOUSE Sunday 2-4:00 Need space? This light filled home is generously equipped with space for everyone. The modern kitchen is centered with a large island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The open living room and dining area lead up to the new deck and the upstairs enjoys 5 bedrooms and the laundry room. Downstairs you'll find the finished Rec Room and full bathroom. Don't forget about the fully fenced backyard. Built in 2019, this home is close to NGIC, shopping and route 29.
5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Charlottesville mother who worked in and supported child advocacy organizations has been arrested and indicted on federal allegations that s…
The University of Virginia’s ambassadors, the contracted public safety team once limited to patrols on Grounds and the nearby Corner, have exp…
As enrollment begins to shrink, Virginia colleges are entering a new era that could cause some to close or cut jobs and programs.
A Charlottesville teenager was arrested on Friday and charged with sexually assaulting residents at the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancell…
In the Hawaiian language, the word “aloha” is more than just a greeting; it signifies shared love and fellowship. At the grand opening of Hawa…