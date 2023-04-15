OPEN HOUSE Sunday 2-4:00 Need space? This light filled home is generously equipped with space for everyone. The modern kitchen is centered with a large island, stainless steel appliances and pantry. The open living room and dining area lead up to the new deck and the upstairs enjoys 5 bedrooms and the laundry room. Downstairs you'll find the finished Rec Room and full bathroom. Don't forget about the fully fenced backyard. Built in 2019, this home is close to NGIC, shopping and route 29.