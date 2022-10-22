5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $423,000

Nestled on the edge of the well-located community of Oxford Hills, this three year old home has been excellently maintained and is ready for its next owner. With an open layout on the main level, five bedrooms upstairs, and an unfinished walk-out basement with a bathroom rough-in for future expansion, there is plenty of room to accommodate any need. Large back deck and fenced in backyard look out onto trees for additional privacy. Stainless appliances, recessed lighting, and kitchen island. Primary suite includes two walk-in closets and dual vanity. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Laundry conveniently located on bedroom level. Two-car garage. Solar panels to reduce your future energy costs. This home has it all! Great location just minutes to NGIC, airport, and shopping.