Well maintained 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story residence with 2,203 finished sq.ft. of living space on a near quarter acre lot in the lovely community of Oxford Hills - super convenient to the shopping areas of Greene & N. Albemarle counties, NGIC and only 13 miles to the City of Charlottesville! This like-new c.2018 home features: an open floor plan; huge great room flowing into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and upgraded flooring; spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached bath with dual vanities; 4 additional bedrooms; upstairs laundry with brand new washer & dryer; 2-car garage; plenty of natural light & more! Sunny, open yard with front landscaping. This home is move-in ready and offered at an excellent, affordable value!