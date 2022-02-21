5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $399,500

One-level living at it's best! This rare, meticulously maintained 5 bedroom/3 bath home offers 3 bedrooms on the main living level with 2 additional bedrooms/full bath upstairs, perfect for guests. Welcome into the foyer which has a generous entertaining space combined with dining room featuring hardwood floors and crown moulding. The primary bedroom is light/bright with bay window, large walk-in closet and en suite bath complete with 2 marble vanities and soaking tub. The kitchen is filled with abundant cherry cabinets and granite counters with desirable gas cooking. Living room with vaulted ceiling blends into sunroom where you can enjoy your favorite book and morning coffee. Enjoy the amenity-rich over 55+ community of Four Seasons! Beautiful clubhouse with indoor pool, workout room, billiards, ballroom and various activities. Property is ideally located within the 29/33 corridor and convenient to shopping