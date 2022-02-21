 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $399,500

5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $399,500

One-level living at it's best! This rare, meticulously maintained 5 bedroom/3 bath home offers 3 bedrooms on the main living level with 2 additional bedrooms/full bath upstairs, perfect for guests. Welcome into the foyer which has a generous entertaining space combined with dining room featuring hardwood floors and crown moulding. The primary bedroom is light/bright with bay window, large walk-in closet and en suite bath complete with 2 marble vanities and soaking tub. The kitchen is filled with abundant cherry cabinets and granite counters with desirable gas cooking. Living room with vaulted ceiling blends into sunroom where you can enjoy your favorite book and morning coffee. Enjoy the amenity-rich over 55+ community of Four Seasons! Beautiful clubhouse with indoor pool, workout room, billiards, ballroom and various activities. Property is ideally located within the 29/33 corridor and convenient to shopping

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virginia men's basketball team bounces back, fights past Miami, 74-71

Virginia men's basketball team bounces back, fights past Miami, 74-71

In Virginia’s last outing, Kihei Clark struggled all game and Jayden Gardner faded in the second half. Saturday, both players — like this Cavaliers’ team — proved feisty in the face of failure, bouncing back and helping UVa fight past Miami 74-71 for a crucial win for the Cavaliers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert