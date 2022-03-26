5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $390,000

This FRESHLY PAINTED 5 bedroom 2.5 bathroom OXFORD HILLS home, built in 2019 and located on a quiet CUL-DE-SAC, features a FENCED IN BACKYARD, partly-finished WALK-OUT BASEMENT, & spacious PRIMARY SUITE with TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS and a bright ENSUITE PRIMARY BATH with glass shower & two sinks! Store your outdoor adventure gear in the Gladiator Garage Storage Rack; allow your pet to roam free in the NEWLY FENCED-IN BACKYARD; prepare meals in the WHITE EAT-IN KITCHEN with ISLAND, pantry, and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED just 10 minutes from Preddy Creek Trail Park & Chris Greene Lake Park, 12 minutes from the Charlottesville Airport, & 20 minutes from UVA/downtownCharlottesville!