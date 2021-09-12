 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Ruckersville - $350,000

Wonderful Cape Cod home with excellent proximity to NGIC, UVA Research Park and Hollymead Town Center. Take in the mountain views from the country front porch and enjoy this quiet neighborhood. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the first level with 2 additional bedrooms and full bath on the second level. An unfinished basement is perfect for storage with an installed shower an ability to finish off the remainder area. An oversized 2-car garage, large deck and beautiful landscaping complete this gem.

