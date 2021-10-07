Welcome to SOLITUDE.This EXCEPTIONAL estate located in the heart of Fluvanna was built in 1860. This homes boasts all the Charm of a pre civil war home with all of the modern conveniences. Featuring original heart Pine Flooring throughout both levels, the home offers formal living and dining as well as a study and master bedroom on the main level. Updated chef’s kitchen adjoins sun filled breakfast room with additional butlers pantry attached. Second floor features 4 more LARGE bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Walk up attic allows for storage. Terrace level offers Bar/game room, tv/home theatre room, additional bathroom, laundry facilities and workshop area. Impeccably maintained, this home could function well as an AirBnB, wedding venue, vineyard, working farm or orchard. The Barn features at least 5 stalls, a complete second floor and third level loft. There are numerous fruit trees throughout the property as well as trails. Located across the street from The south trailhead of the Heritage Trail system, county dog park and Rivanna River access point.
5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $974,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
UVa's Biocomplexity Institute's COVID-19 model shows that the surge in the Charlottesville area peaked during the week ending Sept. 19 at 709 new cases.
A trash and recycling center in southern Albemarle has nearby residents crying foul. “I also worry about our property values going through the toilet here when this comes in and just ruins everything for us,” said resident Harold West.
School will continue to require face masks be worn inside university facilities.
The local post office and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy need to be more transparent, Warner said in a 45-minute call. "This is what drives me crazy."
The voice of the Virginia Cavaliers is moving to Milwaukee.
Did you get mail? We want to know if this weekend's surge in mail delivery helped unclog the mail mess for you.
In March 2020, Timothy Lamont Miles, 31, was found not guilty by a jury of attempted capital murder of a city policeman in 2018. However, that same jury did find him guilty of six counts of unlawfully shooting in an occupied dwelling during the same incident.
Albemarle County is losing many of its senior leaders to retirement, reflecting a nationwide trend of older workers deciding it's time to retire. The losses can be costly in many ways.
Leigh B. Middleditch, Jr., whose centrist community activism over several decades sought solutions to divisive issues, died Monday at the age of 92.
Guardian angels: Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band and collaborator release single to benefit PHAR
"Charlottesville’s such a great place,” Reynolds said. “The fact that they've quietly removed statues when people came and loudly tried to say how great it was and then Charlottesville quietly took them down ... I think that's a town with a big heart.”