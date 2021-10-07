5 Bedroom Home in Palmyra - $974,000

Welcome to SOLITUDE.This EXCEPTIONAL estate located in the heart of Fluvanna was built in 1860. This homes boasts all the Charm of a pre civil war home with all of the modern conveniences. Featuring original heart Pine Flooring throughout both levels, the home offers formal living and dining as well as a study and master bedroom on the main level. Updated chef’s kitchen adjoins sun filled breakfast room with additional butlers pantry attached. Second floor features 4 more LARGE bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Walk up attic allows for storage. Terrace level offers Bar/game room, tv/home theatre room, additional bathroom, laundry facilities and workshop area. Impeccably maintained, this home could function well as an AirBnB, wedding venue, vineyard, working farm or orchard. The Barn features at least 5 stalls, a complete second floor and third level loft. There are numerous fruit trees throughout the property as well as trails. Located across the street from The south trailhead of the Heritage Trail system, county dog park and Rivanna River access point.